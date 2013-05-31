All Penny Stocks.com News: Jones Soda and Fiat Partner in 2013 Photo Contest

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Jones Soda and Fiat Partner in 2013 Photo Contest.”



Many kids drink it in an almost cult-like fashion. Many adults drive it and flock together in a mini rage that is a micro-parallel to Mini Cooper car fanatics. What are these things? Jones Soda and Fiat brand cars. Both are high energy and colorful brands that exude attitude. It seems like a good match for the two companies that are much smaller than their respective industry peers to team up for brand exposure…and now they have.



Premium beverage maker Jones Soda Co. (OTCBB:JSDA) said Friday morning that it has partnered with the Fiat brand as they launch their “Jonesin’ for a Fiat 500e” summer photo contest as part of a broader marketing program showcasing new products.



