All Penny Stocks.com News: Junior Gold and Graphite Miner Stock Surges in November While Major Miners Drop Lower

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Junior Gold and Graphite Miner Stock Surges in November While Major Miners Drop Lower.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Joshua Gold Resources Inc. (OTCQB:JSHG), Imagold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) (TSX:IMG) and Probe Mines Ltd. (TSX-Venture:PRB).



Article Excerpt:



November has been a tough month for many miners. Gold has lost about 5.5 percent this month, while silver is off nearly 8 percent, dragging big mining players lower. While the majors have languished, some smaller, diversified juniors have been seeing a rise in share value as the mining investing faithful look for undiscovered value plays with substantial holdings.



Shares of Joshua Gold Resources Inc. (OTCQB:JSHG) have nearly doubled this month as investors seem to be taking notice of the large land positions of the Oakville, Ontario-based company in some of Canada’s most prolific metal regions. Joshua Gold expanded its presence in Swayze Township in the Swayze Greenstone Belt of northern Ontario to more than 46,000 contiguous acres. Cumulatively, the property is simply known as the “Swayze Property.



The Swayze Property surrounds the past producing Kenty Gold Mine (1930s) and is west to Imagold Corp.’s (NYSE:IAG) (TSX:IMG) Cote Lake Deposit, which contains 8.7 million ounces of indicated and inferred gold. To the west is Probe Mines Ltd.’s (TSX-Venture:PRB) Borden Lake Deposit, containing 4.3 million ounces of gold in the indicated and inferred categories. Clearly there is reason for sharp optimism about how much gold is contained in Joshua Gold’s property.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/special-reports/411/junior-gold-and-graphite-miner-stock-surges-in-november-while-major-miners-drop-lower.htm



About AllPennyStocks.com

AllPennyStocks.com is focused on the small-cap / penny stock market and has become a reputable name in the investment community. AllPennyStocks.com runs a Canadian and US site to provide investors in Canada as well as the United States with informative and unique content and information. AllPennyStocks.com runs daily technical penny stocks to watch, has a daily market write-up, provides company spotlights, runs unique most active pages strictly for penny stocks trading on the TSX, TSX Venture, NASDAQ and OTC BB, and much more information for the average investor.



AllPennyStocks.com also runs an email newsletter that aims to uncover stocks that are still under the radar of most investors. Criteria AllPennyStocks.com looks for includes strong revenues, a seasoned management, innovative business plans, among many others. AllPennyStocks.com also looks for companies that announce breaking news, recent 52-week highs/lows, technical breakouts, and other favorable corporate information.



Investors are encouraged to subscribe to the AllPennyStocks.com FREE e-mail newsletter and see what tens of thousands of other investors have already been receiving since 1999. Investors can receive their free newsletter subscription by clicking here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/newsletter_free.asp.



Contact

AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc.

Peter Szafranski -- President

Phone: (905) 361-5680

E-Mail: peter@allpennystocks.com

Websites: http://www.allpennystocks.com / http://www.bullishinvestor.com



Note: AllPennyStocks.com has not received compensation for carrying the above-mentioned company; a full disclaimer can be viewed here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/disclaimer.asp.