All Penny Stocks.com News: Large Order for ProMetic Delivers on Corporate Forecast

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Large Order for ProMetic Delivers on Corporate Forecast.”



Companies mentioned in this article include ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (TSX:PLI) (OTCQX:PFSCF).



Article Excerpt:



In the small cap and microcap world, there’s plenty of fluff that gets pumped out by management teams purporting strong sales that will be following one type of agreement or another. If most of us had a penny for every press release about an LOI, MOU, distribution agreement, etc. that contained effectively executive idle prattle about what the deal will mean to revenue, we could probably all be comfortably retired by now. It’s great to see when an executive delivers on the deal as in the case of ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (TSX:PLI) (OTCQX:PFSCF) on Tuesday.



Back in July, Laval, Quebec-based ProMetic said that it had entered a licensing and long-term supply agreement with an existing client for ProMetic’s affinity resin. As is the case many times, the customer was unnamed, but the company was referred to as a “global leader in the biotherapeutics industry.” According to the company, the deal followed development and scale-up of its technology to deliver a new affinity resin specifically designed to enhance the quality and purity of an existing biopharmaceutical product manufactured in multi-ton quantities.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/special-reports/386/large-order-for-prometic-delivers-on-corporate-forecast.htm



About AllPennyStocks.com

AllPennyStocks.com is focused on the small-cap / penny stock market and has become a reputable name in the investment community. AllPennyStocks.com runs a Canadian and US site to provide investors in Canada as well as the United States with informative and unique content and information. AllPennyStocks.com runs daily technical penny stocks to watch, has a daily market write-up, provides company spotlights, runs unique most active pages strictly for penny stocks trading on the TSX, TSX Venture, NASDAQ and OTC BB, and much more information for the average investor.



AllPennyStocks.com also runs an email newsletter that aims to uncover stocks that are still under the radar of most investors. Criteria AllPennyStocks.com looks for includes strong revenues, a seasoned management, innovative business plans, among many others. AllPennyStocks.com also looks for companies that announce breaking news, recent 52-week highs/lows, technical breakouts, and other favorable corporate information.



Investors are encouraged to subscribe to the AllPennyStocks.com FREE e-mail newsletter and see what tens of thousands of other investors have already been receiving since 1999. Investors can receive their free newsletter subscription by clicking here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/newsletter_free.asp.



Contact

AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc.

Peter Szafranski -- President

Phone: (905) 361-5680

E-Mail: peter@allpennystocks.com

Websites: http://www.allpennystocks.com / http://www.bullishinvestor.com



Note: AllPennyStocks.com has not received compensation for carrying the above-mentioned company; a full disclaimer can be viewed here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/disclaimer.asp.