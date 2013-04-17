All Penny Stocks.com News: MedMira Takes Control of Sales Channels as It Prepares for Greater Impact on US Market

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “MedMira Takes Control of Sales Channels as it Prepares for Greater Impact on US Market.”



Companies mentioned in this article include MedMira Inc. (TSX-Venture:MIR).



Article Excerpt:



In today’s tight economic climate, the health care industry is on the hunt for ways to reduce costs while simultaneously providing superior products. According to information released by UNAIDS, the World Health Organization and UNICEF in November 2011, 34 million people in the world are living with HIV/AIDS in 2010 with the majority (about 23 million) of those afflicted living in Sub-Saharan Africa. Epidemic.org estimates that there are over 200 million people in the world infected with hep C. A lack of patients to diagnose is certainly not a problem. Considering only diseases like HIV and hepatitis B and C, a way to rapidly diagnose these global diseases could provide a substantial financial savings across the medical industry and governments.



That’s exactly the premise that Halifax, Nova Scotia-based MedMira Inc. (TSX-Venture:MIR) has built its business model around with its diagnostic technology and solutions.



The full version of this article can be found at:



http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/special-reports/341/medmira-takes-control-of-sales-channels-as-it-prepares-for-greater-impact-on-us-market.htm



About AllPennyStocks.com

AllPennyStocks.com is focused on the small-cap / penny stock market and has become a reputable name in the investment community. AllPennyStocks.com runs a Canadian and US site to provide investors in Canada as well as the United States with informative and unique content and information. AllPennyStocks.com runs daily technical penny stocks to watch, has a daily market write-up, provides company spotlights, runs unique most active pages strictly for penny stocks trading on the TSX, TSX Venture, NASDAQ and OTC BB, and much more information for the average investor.



AllPennyStocks.com also runs an email newsletter that aims to uncover stocks that are still under the radar of most investors. Criteria AllPennyStocks.com looks for includes strong revenues, a seasoned management, innovative business plans, among many others. AllPennyStocks.com also looks for companies that announce breaking news, recent 52-week highs/lows, technical breakouts, and other favorable corporate information.



Investors are encouraged to subscribe to the AllPennyStocks.com FREE e-mail newsletter and see what tens of thousands of other investors have already been receiving since 1999. Investors can receive their free newsletter subscription by clicking here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/newsletter_free.asp.



Contact:

AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc.

Peter Szafranski -- President

Phone: (905) 361-5680

E-Mail: peter@allpennystocks.com

Websites: http://www.allpennystocks.com / http://www.bullishinvestor.com



Note: AllPennyStocks.com has not received compensation for carrying the above-mentioned company; a full disclaimer can be viewed here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/disclaimer.asp.