All Penny Stocks.com News: Memex Automation Making a Name for Itself in M2M Technology

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Memex Automation Making a Name for Itself in M2M Technology.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Astrix Networks Inc. (TSX-Venture:OEE).



Article Excerpt:



Machine-to-machine technology, or M2M as it’s shortened, is steadily making its way into the marketplace. Commercials are popping up regularly on television programs talking about the Internet of Things, which is the phrase being used to liken the interconnectivity of machines to be able to communicate meaningful information through sensors and a network in the same manner that the Internet has delivered massive interconnectivity of people globally. M2M has been on the horizon for years, but is starting to hit its stride. Infonetics Research estimates that the M2M analytics industry alone will grow 53 percent from $1.8 billion in 2013 to $14.3 billion in 2018. The research firm projects that M2M connections will surge from 220 million to 630 million across that same time.



M2M is going to be everywhere as the data that can be collected serves a litany of purposes to help companies gain a competitive edge and maximize efficiencies. Burlington, Ontario-based Astrix Networks Inc. (TSX-Venture:OEE), which operates under the trade name Memex Automation Inc., helps companies to maximize productivity through M2M solutions. Astrix became a public entity on October 30, 2013 through a reverse takeover of GPS Investment Corp. The company’s flagship offering is MERLIN, an acronym for “Manufacturing Enterprise Real-time Lean Information Network.”



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/special-reports/416/memex-automation-making-a-name-for-itself-in-m2m-technology.htm



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