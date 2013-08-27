All Penny Stocks.com News: Metanor Continues Advancing on Record Week in Gold Production

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Metanor Continues Advancing on Record Week in Gold Production.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Metanor Resources, Inc. (TSX-Venture:MTO) (Pink Sheets:MEAOF).



Article Excerpt:

Gold stocks have been on the climb for about two months after spot gold plunged as low as $1,179 per ounce late in June and began to recover. Through Monday’s close, spot gold was up about 20 percent from those lows, lending optimism to gold producers that had reached grossly oversold conditions. A rise in the resource-heavy TSX-Venture exchange has understandably happened at the same time, climbing about 11.5 percent.



Metanor Resources, Inc. (TSX-Venture:MTO) (Pink Sheets:MEAOF), a Val-d’Or, Quebec-based junior gold miner sputtered near lows through the period before shares took flight two weeks ago, surging from 9 cents to close at 22.5 cents on Monday. The company has five properties in its portfolio, including four in Quebec and one in Ontario, but it’s the flagship property of Bachelor Lake that is providing the catalyst for share value recently.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/special-reports/368/metanor-continues-advancing-on-record-week-in-gold-production.htm



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