All Penny Stocks.com News: Miraculins Moves One Step Closer to Meaningful Revenue with Scout DS Launch in China

The world needs new, reliable diagnostic tests for a host of indications and at a variety of levels to help manage costs and deliver better patient outcomes. A high degree of variance in unmet needs for different diseases from country to country presents a broad set of challenges, but there are some exciting developments in the diagnostics space that can provide some solutions. For instance, in developed nations, liver tests to monitor the side effects of HIV and tuberculosis drugs are readily available and covered by payers, but in many emerging countries, those where the two indications remain leading killers, simple diagnostics and equipment are limited, to say the least. However, researchers at Diagnostics for All are developing a simple test that uses only a drop of blood to evaluate any possible liver damage that only costs about 10 cents a piece and gives results of the test in 15 minutes. In the U.S., diagnostic companies, such as Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) have introduced tumor sample tests that can scan biopsies for more than 200 cancer-related genes to try and delineate what’s driving tumor growth, but the FDA still hasn’t approved it and Medicare still fights the company to receive reimbursement, again, highlighting unique problems in the system to provide the best medical care.



Winnipeg, Manitoba-based Miraculins Inc. (TSX-Venture:MOM), a diagnostics company focused on non-invasive technologies for unmet medical needs, is rolling-out tests for diabetes, coronary artery disease and preeclampsia, a complication of pregnancy characterized by high blood pressure and often kidney damage.



