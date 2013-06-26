All Penny Stocks.com News: Mitel Networks Now in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Mitel Networks Now in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Mitel Networks Corp. (TSX:MNW)(Nasdaq:MITL), AT&T (NYSE:T) and ShoreTel (Nasdaq:SHOR).



Article Excerpt:



A good portion of the U.S. technology sector is rallying on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq exchange up another 35 points as the day winds towards the closing bell to extend Tuesday’s gains of 27 points. North of the border, Canadian stocks have slid into the red with the telecom subgroup pacing the laggards and communications equipment makers mostly posting losses.



It has been another tough day for dually-listed Mitel Networks Corp. (TSX:MNW) (NASDAQ:MITL), which is down about 10 percent from $4.00 highs hit yesterday, in spite of decent news this week. On Monday, the provider of cloud and unified communications solutions released its earnings for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended April 30 that beat analyst expectations on both profit and revenue, but failed to push the US-listed shares of the company through the $4 mark that is proving extremely tough resistance. Shares have only closed above that level once in 2013, although they have tested it on many occasions.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/special-reports/356/mitel-networks-now-in-the-rock-and-roll-hall-of-fame.htm



About AllPennyStocks.com

AllPennyStocks.com is focused on the small-cap / penny stock market and has become a reputable name in the investment community. AllPennyStocks.com runs a Canadian and US site to provide investors in Canada as well as the United States with informative and unique content and information. AllPennyStocks.com runs daily technical penny stocks to watch, has a daily market write-up, provides company spotlights, runs unique most active pages strictly for penny stocks trading on the TSX, TSX Venture, NASDAQ and OTC BB, and much more information for the average investor.



AllPennyStocks.com also runs an email newsletter that aims to uncover stocks that are still under the radar of most investors. Criteria AllPennyStocks.com looks for includes strong revenues, a seasoned management, innovative business plans, among many others. AllPennyStocks.com also looks for companies that announce breaking news, recent 52-week highs/lows, technical breakouts, and other favorable corporate information.



Investors are encouraged to subscribe to the AllPennyStocks.com FREE e-mail newsletter and see what tens of thousands of other investors have already been receiving since 1999. Investors can receive their free newsletter subscription by clicking here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/newsletter_free.asp.



Contact:

AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc.

Peter Szafranski -- President

Phone: (905) 361-5680

E-Mail: peter@allpennystocks.com

Websites: http://www.allpennystocks.com / http://www.bullishinvestor.com



Note: AllPennyStocks.com has not received compensation for carrying the above-mentioned company; a full disclaimer can be viewed here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/disclaimer.asp.