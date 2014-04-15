All Penny Stocks.com News: Monthly Visitors Soaring as Eyes on the Go Adds More Venues to Lineup

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Monthly Visitors Soaring as Eyes on the Go Adds More Venues to Lineup.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Eyes on the Go, Inc. (OTCQX:AXCG).



Article Excerpt:



Plenty of people across the world bang their head on desks trying to figure out ways to get more traffic to their website. There are all types of bogus schemes that claim to generate traffic and get more exposure, but most don’t work, with plenty being linked to foreign countries that are part of the ploy. The single best thing is unique, quality content. Period. Safe to say, it’s not easy generating heavy traffic usage and if a website can push unique visitor totals into the tens or hundreds of thousands or even millions every month, it’s doing quite well.



Eyes on the Go, Inc. (OTCQX:AXCG), a New York City-based virtual broadcasting company, is growing its web presence by providing live and recorded streaming video content from New York City nightclubs. Make no mistake about it, the company is a true upstart, logging a market cap of less than $3 million, but its concept of its flagship website, gander.tv, is interesting and seems to be growing its content. A quick look at the site shows pages of a broad spectrum of venues to choose from to pick performances to watch, including “channels” from places like the Broadway Comedy Club, Drom, Bowery Poetry Club or Culture Club.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/special-reports/439/monthly-visitors-soaring-as-eyes-on-the-go-adds-more-venues-to-lineup.htm



About AllPennyStocks.com

AllPennyStocks.com is focused on the small-cap / penny stock market and has become a reputable name in the investment community. AllPennyStocks.com runs a Canadian and US site to provide investors in Canada as well as the United States with informative and unique content and information. AllPennyStocks.com runs daily technical penny stocks to watch, has a daily market write-up, provides company spotlights, runs unique most active pages strictly for penny stocks trading on the TSX, TSX Venture, NASDAQ and OTC BB, and much more information for the average investor.



AllPennyStocks.com also runs an email newsletter that aims to uncover stocks that are still under the radar of most investors. Criteria AllPennyStocks.com looks for includes strong revenues, a seasoned management, innovative business plans, among many others. AllPennyStocks.com also looks for companies that announce breaking news, recent 52-week highs/lows, technical breakouts, and other favorable corporate information.



Investors are encouraged to subscribe to the AllPennyStocks.com FREE e-mail newsletter and see what tens of thousands of other investors have already been receiving since 1999. Investors can receive their free newsletter subscription by clicking here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/newsletter_free.asp.



Contact:



AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc.

Peter Szafranski -- President

Phone: (905) 361-5680

E-Mail: peter@allpennystocks.com

Websites: http://www.allpennystocks.com / http://www.bullishinvestor.com



Note: AllPennyStocks.com has not received compensation for carrying the above-mentioned company; a full disclaimer can be viewed here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/disclaimer.asp.