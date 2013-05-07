All Penny Stocks.com News: NanoTech Entertainment Cuts Outstanding Shares by More Than 25 Percent and Announces NanoBooks

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “NanoTech Entertainment Cuts Outstanding Shares by More than 25 Percent and Announces NanoBooks.”



Companies mentioned in this article include NanoTech Entertainment Inc. (Pink Sheets:NTEK).



Article Excerpt:



Share structures can get out of control in a fast and furious manner with developmental companies. All of us that have been around the penny stock market for any length of time have seen the dilute, reverse split and dilute again business model that is usually veiled with the same mantra of the reverse split being necessary to move to a senior exchange and reflect the true value of the company. Of course, as management says that out of one side of their mouth, their printing shares just as fast as they can to generate more capital, perpetuating the cycle.



It’s a breath of fresh air to see a developmental firm at least making an effort to build shareholder value by buying back some shares to reduce a large share count. NanoTech Entertainment Inc. (Pink Sheets:NTEK), a conglomerate of entertainment companies with segments in IPTV/media, gaming and mobile technologies, had their share structure grow to near 800 million shares outstanding, but in 2013 has repurchased more than 25 percent of them to lower their total outstanding to under 546 million. Is it low enough to build real value? Well, that is only relative to the company generating meaningful revenue, but it certainly is a step in the right direction.



The full version of this article can be found at:



http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/special-reports/354/nanotech-entertainment-cuts-outstanding-shares-by-more-than-25-percent-and-announces-nanobooks.htm



