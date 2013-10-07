All Penny Stocks.com News: NeuLion Extends Partnership with the American Hockey League

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “NeuLion Extends Partnership With The American Hockey League.”



Companies mentioned in this article include NeuLion, Inc. (TSX:NLN), Apple, Inc. (Nasdaq:AAPL), Cisco Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq:CSCO) and Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT).



Article Excerpt:



In today’s always connected world, sports fans are no longer complacent simply having access to their favorite team through television. They, of course, still want it from their couch on the big screen, and smart televisions have greatly enhanced that capability, but they also want games on their Internet-connected devices as well so they don’t have to miss a single play while on the go.



Plainview, New York-based NeuLion, Inc. (TSX:NLN), a provider of live and on-demand content, is making sure that happens. The company supplies an end-to-end solution that allows content owners, distributors, cable operators and broadcasters to deliver content to consumers on laptops, tablets, smartphones, computers and other connected devices. NeuLion offers a comprehensive package that includes DVR functionality, a content management system, instant replays, slow motion, different camera angles, telestrators and more. Customers include major leagues, colleges and regional networks and broadcasters, such as NFL Game Pass, NBA TV, NHL Gamecenter and UFC TV.



In order to make it all happen, NeuLion has partnered with the biggest names in the business, including Apple, Inc. (Nasdaq:AAPL), Cisco Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq:CSCO) and Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT) to name just a few.



The full version of this article can be found at:



http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/special-reports/376/neulion-extends-partnership-the-american-hockey-league.htm



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