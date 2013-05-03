All Penny Stocks.com News: NeuLion Reports Increasing Q1 Revenues and Narrowing Net Loss

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “NeuLion Reports Increasing Q1 Revenues and Narrowing Net Loss.”



Companies mentioned in this article include NeuLion, Inc. (TSX:NLN).



Article Excerpt:



The progression of on demand and live programming via Internet-connected devices, especially mobile devices, raises the question about the future of television as we know it. Some pundits have argued the ability of the industry’s growth possibilities as well as industry players to be able to expand and capture market share, but so far there doesn’t seem to be any real concerns about consumer demand.



Sometimes we like to circle back around to companies that we took a look at previously in a special report to check on developments. In August of 2012, we wrote about New York-based NeuLion, Inc. (TSX:NLN), an enabler and provider of content to devices via the Internet, and how at 20 cents per share the company seemed to have solid upside potential. In March, shares of NLN hit 51 cents, representing gains of 155 percent, and are still trading above 30 cents today.



The full version of this article can be found at:



http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/special-reports/345/neulion-reports-increasing-q1-revenues-and-narrowing-net-loss.htm



About AllPennyStocks.com:

AllPennyStocks.com is focused on the small-cap / penny stock market and has become a reputable name in the investment community. AllPennyStocks.com runs a Canadian and US site to provide investors in Canada as well as the United States with informative and unique content and information. AllPennyStocks.com runs daily technical penny stocks to watch, has a daily market write-up, provides company spotlights, runs unique most active pages strictly for penny stocks trading on the TSX, TSX Venture, NASDAQ and OTC BB, and much more information for the average investor.



AllPennyStocks.com also runs an email newsletter that aims to uncover stocks that are still under the radar of most investors. Criteria AllPennyStocks.com looks for includes strong revenues, a seasoned management, innovative business plans, among many others. AllPennyStocks.com also looks for companies that announce breaking news, recent 52-week highs/lows, technical breakouts, and other favorable corporate information.



Investors are encouraged to subscribe to the AllPennyStocks.com FREE e-mail newsletter and see what tens of thousands of other investors have already been receiving since 1999. Investors can receive their free newsletter subscription by clicking here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/newsletter_free.asp.



Contact:



AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc.

Peter Szafranski -- President

Phone: (905) 361-5680

E-Mail: peter@allpennystocks.com

Websites: http://www.allpennystocks.com / http://www.bullishinvestor.com



Note: AllPennyStocks.com has not received compensation for carrying the above-mentioned company; a full disclaimer can be viewed here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/disclaimer.asp.