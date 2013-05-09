All Penny Stocks.com News: New Deal with Lockheed Martin for AnythingIT and Shares Still Slip Lower

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “New Deal with Lockheed Martin for AnythingIT and Shares Still Slip Lower.”



Companies mentioned in this article include AnythingIT, Inc. (OTCBB:ANYI).



Article Excerpt:



With thousands of small and micro-cap companies to pick from, it isn’t a big surprise that many firms go unnoticed unless they are very proactive about trying to garner the attention of investors. It can be a pleasant surprise to run across one of those quiet companies and certainly should inspire additional due diligence when things look solid from a 30,000-foot view.



Reading the news from AnythingIT, Inc. (OTCBB:ANYI) so far in May can certainly raise an eyebrow about the $1.1 million market capitalization of the information technology electronics recycler and e-waste handler. The Fair Lawn, New Jersey-based Company is a certified U.S. government contractor as well as provider of services to the commercial markets.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/special-reports/356/new-deal-with-lockheed-martin-for-anythingit-and-shares-still-slip-lower.htm



About AllPennyStocks.com

AllPennyStocks.com is focused on the small-cap / penny stock market and has become a reputable name in the investment community. AllPennyStocks.com runs a Canadian and US site to provide investors in Canada as well as the United States with informative and unique content and information. AllPennyStocks.com runs daily technical penny stocks to watch, has a daily market write-up, provides company spotlights, runs unique most active pages strictly for penny stocks trading on the TSX, TSX Venture, NASDAQ and OTC BB, and much more information for the average investor.



AllPennyStocks.com also runs an email newsletter that aims to uncover stocks that are still under the radar of most investors. Criteria AllPennyStocks.com looks for includes strong revenues, a seasoned management, innovative business plans, among many others. AllPennyStocks.com also looks for companies that announce breaking news, recent 52-week highs/lows, technical breakouts, and other favorable corporate information.



Investors are encouraged to subscribe to the AllPennyStocks.com FREE e-mail newsletter and see what tens of thousands of other investors have already been receiving since 1999. Investors can receive their free newsletter subscription by clicking here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/newsletter_free.asp.



Contact

AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc.

Peter Szafranski -- President

Phone: (905) 361-5680

E-Mail: peter@allpennystocks.com

Websites: http://www.allpennystocks.com / http://www.bullishinvestor.com



Note: AllPennyStocks.com has not received compensation for carrying the above-mentioned company; a full disclaimer can be viewed here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/disclaimer.asp.