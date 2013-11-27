All Penny Stocks.com News: New Microbrew Beer Deal with Home Hardware Lifts Shares of Armada Data Corp

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “New Microbrew Beer Deal with Home Hardware Lifts Shares of Armada Data Corp.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Costco Wholesale Corp. (Nasdaq:COST) and Armada Data Corp. (TSX-Venture:ARD).



Article Excerpt:



People like beer. It’s been that way for thousands of years as one of the first beverages produced by humans and there is not much signaling that the trend won’t continue for thousands more. Mega-brewers like Anheuser-Busch are still doing well, but the popularity of microbrewed beers is ever growing. Through 2012, the U.S. was home to about 2,400 craft breweries, according to data from the Brewers Association. The small brewers have gotten to be so popular that they comprised nearly one-third of all beer sales at grocery giant Costco Wholesale Corp. (Nasdaq:COST).



Armada Data Corp. (TSX-Venture:ARD) is a Mississauga, Ontario-based diversified information and marketing services company that saw an opportunity in the craft beer business in 2011. The company struck a $857,000-deal late in the year to acquire 90 percent of the issued and outstanding shares of The Big & Easy Bottle Brewing Company, the sole owner of Mister Beer, Inc. Mister Beer invented and patented a unique “microbrewery in a bottle,” a technology that allows consumers to make their own beer at about half the cost of typical beer.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/special-reports/388/new-microbrew-beer-deal-with-home-hardware-lifts-shares-of-armada-data-corp.htm



About AllPennyStocks.com

AllPennyStocks.com is focused on the small-cap / penny stock market and has become a reputable name in the investment community. AllPennyStocks.com runs a Canadian and US site to provide investors in Canada as well as the United States with informative and unique content and information. AllPennyStocks.com runs daily technical penny stocks to watch, has a daily market write-up, provides company spotlights, runs unique most active pages strictly for penny stocks trading on the TSX, TSX Venture, NASDAQ and OTC BB, and much more information for the average investor.



AllPennyStocks.com also runs an email newsletter that aims to uncover stocks that are still under the radar of most investors. Criteria AllPennyStocks.com looks for includes strong revenues, a seasoned management, innovative business plans, among many others. AllPennyStocks.com also looks for companies that announce breaking news, recent 52-week highs/lows, technical breakouts, and other favorable corporate information.



Investors are encouraged to subscribe to the AllPennyStocks.com FREE e-mail newsletter and see what tens of thousands of other investors have already been receiving since 1999. Investors can receive their free newsletter subscription by clicking here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/newsletter_free.asp.



Contact:



AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc.

Peter Szafranski -- President

Phone: (905) 361-5680

E-Mail: peter@allpennystocks.com

Websites: http://www.allpennystocks.com / http://www.bullishinvestor.com



Note: AllPennyStocks.com has not received compensation for carrying the above-mentioned company; a full disclaimer can be viewed here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/disclaimer.asp.