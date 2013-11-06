All Penny Stocks.com News: New Solution from Protext Mobility Combats Distracted Driving

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “New Solution from Protext Mobility Combats Distracted Driving.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Protext Mobility (OTCQB:TXTM).



Article Excerpt:



12 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam and the US Virgin Islands have primary enforcement laws, meaning a ticket can be issued without any other offense taking place, prohibiting drivers from using hand-held phones while driving. 37 states and D.C. ban cell phone use by novice drivers. 41 states, D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam and the Virgin Islands have laws making it illegal to text and drive (all but 4 states have the laws distinguished as primary enforcement). Yet, according to the National Safety Council, so far in 2013, there have been nearly 900,000 crashes involving drivers using cell phones and texting. That’s about one accident every 30 seconds.



While many kids (and adults for that matter) will argue that they aren’t distracted while texting, talking and driving; it’s simply a matter or arrogance, not fact. Five seconds is a fair average for the length of time it takes to answer a quick text. At 60 miles per hour, a vehicle travels 352 feet in that time, longer than the length of a football field. At 70 mph, its 510 feet of distracted driving.



Protext Mobility (OTCQB:TXTM) is looking to put an end to the crashes that even the law can’t seem to stop. The Delray Beach, Florida-based technology company develops applications for the mobile communications market, including SafeText and its new DriveAlert solution. SafeText is designed for parents to monitor their children’s mobile phone activities, primary for the purpose of combatting cyberbullying, sexting and distracted driving. With the service, parents are provided with a comprehensive set of tools viewable through a hosted webpage that delivers data on texts, photos, location, speed, history, call logs, apps and more.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/special-reports/404/new-solution-from-protext-mobility-combats-distracted-driving.htm



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