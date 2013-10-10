All Penny Stocks.com News: NovaCopper Narrows Losses in Q3 as Chart Tries to Hold Support

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “NovaCopper Narrows Losses in Q3 as Chart Tries to Hold Support.”



Companies mentioned in this article include NovaCopper Inc. (TSX:NCQ) (AMEX:NCQ).



Article Excerpt:



Earnings season is back underway with Alcoa, Inc. releasing its results on Tuesday, surprising analysts with an adjusted profit of 11 cents per share, versus the 5 cents per share that analysts expected. In a typical scenario, the markets likely would have reacted favorably to the Alcoa report, however, as every investor realizes, there is nothing typical going on in the markets at this moment with the U.S. government shutdown and posturing over the debt ceiling and budget.



The nine days of a partial shutdown and ongoing rhetoric in Washington, D.C. has impacted commodities as investors fret over potential long-term impact on the U.S. economy and the manufacturing industry. On those points, investors are looking for bottomed stocks that have been held down under slipping commodity prices, financials that are moving the right direction and technicals that support a decent upside.



NovaCopper Inc. (TSX:NCQ) (AMEX:NCQ) announced on Wednesday its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended August 31. As with nearly all developmental firms – especially miners – NovaCopper posted a net loss, but cut its net losses on lower general and administrative fees and mineral property expenses. Net loss for the quarter was $6.9 million, or 13 cents per share, compared to $12.6 million, or 27 cents per share, in last year’s third quarter.



The full version of this article can be found at:



http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/special-reports/377/novacopper-narrows-losses-in-q3-as-chart-tries-to-hold-support.htm



About AllPennyStocks.com:

AllPennyStocks.com is focused on the small-cap / penny stock market and has become a reputable name in the investment community. AllPennyStocks.com runs a Canadian and US site to provide investors in Canada as well as the United States with informative and unique content and information. AllPennyStocks.com runs daily technical penny stocks to watch, has a daily market write-up, provides company spotlights, runs unique most active pages strictly for penny stocks trading on the TSX, TSX Venture, NASDAQ and OTC BB, and much more information for the average investor.



AllPennyStocks.com also runs an email newsletter that aims to uncover stocks that are still under the radar of most investors. Criteria AllPennyStocks.com looks for includes strong revenues, a seasoned management, innovative business plans, among many others. AllPennyStocks.com also looks for companies that announce breaking news, recent 52-week highs/lows, technical breakouts, and other favorable corporate information.



Investors are encouraged to subscribe to the AllPennyStocks.com FREE e-mail newsletter and see what tens of thousands of other investors have already been receiving since 1999. Investors can receive their free newsletter subscription by clicking here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/newsletter_free.asp.



Contact:



AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc.

Peter Szafranski -- President

Phone: (905) 361-5680

E-Mail: peter@allpennystocks.com

Websites: http://www.allpennystocks.com / http://www.bullishinvestor.com



Note: AllPennyStocks.com has not received compensation for carrying the above-mentioned company; a full disclaimer can be viewed here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/disclaimer.asp.