All Penny Stocks.com News: Nuvi Fruits Signs Agreement to Use Dehydration Technology of EnWave Corp

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Nuvi Fruits Signs Agreement to Use Dehydration Technology of EnWave Corp.”



Companies mentioned in this article include EnWave Corporation (TSX-Venture:ENW), Nestle SA (OTCQX:NSRGY), Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE:HRL) and Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).



Article Excerpt:



The drying and dehydration industry is big business that most investors don’t spend much time considering. Dehydration processes are employed in countless applications from food to industrial to pharmaceutical and back again, but, realistically, the technology is antiquated with the 50-year-old freeze drying process being the current standard after it replaced traditional dehydrating procedures such as air drying and spray drying, which suck the nutrients – and the flavor – right out of the product.



If Vancouver-based EnWave Corporation (TSX-Venture:ENW) has its way, the next industry shift in dehydration is underway to commercialize faster, most cost-effective means of dehydrating products.



For the last couple years, EnWave has been working with major corporations, like Nestle SA (OTCQX:NSRGY), Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE:HRL), Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) and many more, to conduct research on its Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV™) dehydrations technology that utilizes a vacuum microwave to create a low temperature environment to accelerate the speed of dehydration while retaining maximum nutritional value and flavor.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/special-reports/353/nuvi-fruits-signs-agreement-to-use-dehydration-technology-of-enwave-corp.htm



About AllPennyStocks.com

AllPennyStocks.com is focused on the small-cap / penny stock market and has become a reputable name in the investment community. AllPennyStocks.com runs a Canadian and US site to provide investors in Canada as well as the United States with informative and unique content and information. AllPennyStocks.com runs daily technical penny stocks to watch, has a daily market write-up, provides company spotlights, runs unique most active pages strictly for penny stocks trading on the TSX, TSX Venture, NASDAQ and OTC BB, and much more information for the average investor.



AllPennyStocks.com also runs an email newsletter that aims to uncover stocks that are still under the radar of most investors. Criteria AllPennyStocks.com looks for includes strong revenues, a seasoned management, innovative business plans, among many others. AllPennyStocks.com also looks for companies that announce breaking news, recent 52-week highs/lows, technical breakouts, and other favorable corporate information.



Investors are encouraged to subscribe to the AllPennyStocks.com FREE e-mail newsletter and see what tens of thousands of other investors have already been receiving since 1999. Investors can receive their free newsletter subscription by clicking here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/newsletter_free.asp.



Contact:

AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc.

Peter Szafranski -- President

Phone: (905) 361-5680

E-Mail: peter@allpennystocks.com

Websites: http://www.allpennystocks.com / http://www.bullishinvestor.com



Note: AllPennyStocks.com has not received compensation for carrying the above-mentioned company; a full disclaimer can be viewed here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/disclaimer.asp.