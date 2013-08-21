All Penny Stocks.com News: Nuvo Research Seeking One Hundred Million Dollars in Lawsuit Against Mallinckrodt

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Nuvo Research Seeking One Hundred Million Dollars in Lawsuit Against Mallinckrodt.”



Companies mentioned in this article include SmartMetric Inc. (OTCBB:SMME), Visa (NYSE:V), MasterCard (NYSE:MA), Zecotek Photonics Inc. (TSX-Venture:ZMS), Siemens AG (NYSE:SI), Nuvo Research Inc. (TSX:NRI) and Paladin Labs (TSX:PLB).



Article Excerpt:



Lawsuits are day-to-day happenings in the public domain as companies fight to protect their intellectual property or enforce contracts. The wheels may turn slow and litigation costs may run high, but they can pay-off handsomely if a judgment is laid down in favor of the plaintiff. More than a year ago, we published an article on SmartMetric Inc. (OTCBB:SMME) and its patent battle with some of the biggest in the world of finance, including Visa (NYSE:V) and MasterCard (NYSE:MA). That was and is still in the courts, but shares of SMME have climbed about 50 percent from last June to now. Also, we still have a close eye on Zecotek Photonics Inc. (TSX-Venture:ZMS) as it continues its legal battle with St. Gobain. Based upon St. Gobain’s loss in court on a similar matter with Siemens AG (NYSE:SI), the potential payout to Zecotek could move into the hundreds of millions of dollars. Shares of Zecotek have doubled in the past four months and the once-illiquid stock is churning decent volume each day.



On Wednesday, Nuvo Research Inc. (TSX:NRI), a biotechnology company based in our headquartered city of Mississauga, Ontario, said it has initiated legal action against Mallinckrodt Inc. by filing a complaint in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. Nuvo is focused on developing WF10, an immune modulating drug candidate that has delivered positive phase 2 research for allergic rhinitis, as well as its portfolio of three approved topical products for pain management.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/special-reports/366/nuvo-research-seeking-one-hundred-million-dollars-in-lawsuit-against-mallinckrodt.htm



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