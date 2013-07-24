All Penny Stocks.com News: Ozonation Pilot Plant Could Bear Fruit for Seair

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Ozonation Pilot Plant Could Bear Fruit for Seair.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Seair Inc. (TSX-Venture:SDS).



Most think of the area of the sky protecting the earth when hearing the word ozone, but it is also an unstable triatomic form of oxygen, meaning that it is composed of three oxygen atoms. Speaking of the sky, you know that fresh smell after a thunderstorm? That occurs many times because as lightening bolts pass through the atmosphere, an electrical charge is put to the oxygen-containing air, creating O3, or ozone.



Recently, the process of ozonation has been developed as a wastewater treatment technology that holds promise across many industries, including municipal waste and energy. In drilling for oil and gas, massive amounts of water are consumed and wastewater is generated, most generally without many economic or environmentally viable solutions for reuse. For example, the pollutive nature of oilsands and fracking has been well publicized when companies don’t follow stringent guidelines and utilize cutting-edge technologies.



Several companies are working on advanced technologies to address these areas of great unmet need, including Seair Inc. (TSX-Venture:SDS), a developer of proprietary technology and equipment that diffuses gases, such as oxygen, ozone and carbon dioxide, into liquids. The company is collaborating with several leading organizations with projects related to the energy industry, through the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology and its Centre for Green Chemistry and Engineering in Edmonton.



