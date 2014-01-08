All Penny Stocks.com News: Patient Home Monitoring Adds Four Companies to Portfolio

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Patient Home Monitoring Adds Four Companies to Portfolio.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Patient Home Monitoring, Inc. (TSX-Venture:PHM).



Article Excerpt:



The United States revamping its healthcare system coincides with a paradigm shift towards remote healthcare and patient monitoring in a bid to contain costs through better preventative care. Using diabetes for example, keeping a person with pre-diabetes from progressing to full-blown diabetes is a substantial reduction in lifetime costs. On the same point, better management of diabetes by strictly adhering to a care plan can greatly reduce expenses not only pinned to diabetes, but also a litany of costly and debilitating co-morbidities. Being the most expensive chronic disease makes diabetes useful for a simple example, but monitoring technologies are capable of delivering value across the full spectrum of chronic and acute illnesses.



San Francisco-based and Toronto Venture Exchange-listed Patient Home Monitoring, Inc. (TSX-Venture:PHM) is focused on expanding its operations by acquiring small, privately held companies that service patients with chronic illnesses. Initially focused on diseases brought on by aging and obesity, the company is attune to the ongoing evolution of the home healthcare and monitoring industry that is being encouraged by major insurance providers, including Medicare, because it is less expensive than physician or hospital visits and can decrease other medical events, such as hospital re-admittance and more, which saves on costs.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/special-reports/397/patient-home-monitoring-adds-four-companies-to-portfolio.htm



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