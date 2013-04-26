All Penny Stocks.com News: Patient Safety Technologies Adds Another Hospital to Its Large List of Clients Using the Safety Sponge System

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Patient Safety Technologies Adds Another Hospital to its Large List of Clients Using the Safety Sponge System.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Patient Safety Technologies, Inc. (OTCBB: PSTX).



Article Excerpt:



It may seem hard to believe, but surgeons often leave their tools on the wrong side of the skin after performing a surgery. Clamps, scalpels and other tools of the trade have been found in people, but the most common is undoubtedly sponges, the gauze pads that are used to sop up blood. Sponges get left in patients, an action earning them the term “retained sponge,” an estimated 4,000 times each year. The effects can be very serious as the sponge can cause a host of problems, including attaching to organs and causing infections that could be deadly.



There are procedures in place to ensure that this type of thing does not occur, but let’s face it, the operating room can be a frantic place at times and surgeons, nurses and other members of the team are still just people and capable of mistakes.



SurgiCount Medical, Inc., the wholly-owned operating subsidiary of Patient Safety Technologies, Inc. (OTCBB: PSTX), is establishing a large footprint in the health care industry to help put an end to retained sponges. The company is the owner and marketer of The Safety-Sponge System, a real-time, three-part system that utilizes sponges, bar codes, software and a small computer to keep track of the number of sponges used during a procedure. Clinical studies have proven the system to improve patient outcomes and reduce preventable costs.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/special-reports/352/patient-safety-technologies-adds-another-hospital-to-its-large-list-of-clients-using-the-safety-sponge-system.htm



About AllPennyStocks.com

AllPennyStocks.com is focused on the small-cap / penny stock market and has become a reputable name in the investment community. AllPennyStocks.com runs a Canadian and US site to provide investors in Canada as well as the United States with informative and unique content and information. AllPennyStocks.com runs daily technical penny stocks to watch, has a daily market write-up, provides company spotlights, runs unique most active pages strictly for penny stocks trading on the TSX, TSX Venture, NASDAQ and OTC BB, and much more information for the average investor.



AllPennyStocks.com also runs an email newsletter that aims to uncover stocks that are still under the radar of most investors. Criteria AllPennyStocks.com looks for includes strong revenues, a seasoned management, innovative business plans, among many others. AllPennyStocks.com also looks for companies that announce breaking news, recent 52-week highs/lows, technical breakouts, and other favorable corporate information.



Investors are encouraged to subscribe to the AllPennyStocks.com FREE e-mail newsletter and see what tens of thousands of other investors have already been receiving since 1999. Investors can receive their free newsletter subscription by clicking here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/newsletter_free.asp.



Contact



AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc.

Peter Szafranski -- President

Phone: (905) 361-5680

E-Mail: peter@allpennystocks.com

Websites: http://www.allpennystocks.com / http://www.bullishinvestor.com

Note: AllPennyStocks.com has not received compensation for carrying the above-mentioned company; a full disclaimer can be viewed here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/disclaimer.asp.