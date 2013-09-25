All Penny Stocks.com News: Plandaí Biotechnology Testing All-Time Highs with New Licensing Deal and Revenue

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Plandaí Biotechnology Testing All-Time Highs with New Licensing Deal and Revenue.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Plandai Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCQB:PLPL).



Article Excerpt:



There are many milestones in the development of a biotechnology company, none probably more important than commercialization of a product. Along the way to making it to market, many smaller milestones serve as catalytic moments for valuations, such as partnerships, licensing deals or clinical trial results.



Shares of Plandai Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCQB:PLPL), a producer of highly bioavailable plant extracts for industries including health, wellness, nutriceutical, and pharmaceutical, are on the rise this week and pushing on all-time highs after the company hit one the aforementioned developmental milestones.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/special-reports/391/plandai-biotechnology-testing-all-time-highs-with-new-licensing-deal-and-revenue.htm



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