All Penny Stocks.com News: Platinum Communication Corporation Continues Its Acquisition Hungry Ways

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Platinum Communication Corporation Continues its Acquisition Hungry Ways”



Companies mentioned in this article include Netflix (Nasdaq:NFLX) and Platinum Communication Corporation (TSX-Venture:PCS).



Article Excerpt:



Regional Internet companies have been getting some attention lately, including the RCN network in the greater Boston area being dubbed the best streaming service, outperforming other Internet Service Providers, or ISPs, in the first Regional Netflix ISP Speed Index Snapshot published at the end of August. “"When it comes to getting a great Internet connection in your home, our first Regional Netflix ISP Speed Index Snapshot clearly shows that a bigger ISP isn't always a better ISP," said Greg Peters, chief streaming and partnerships officer at Netflix (Nasdaq:NFLX), in a statement.



Unfortunately, the Netflix index doesn’t include Canada because it’s a good gauge as to how providers are performing, but a regional provider that soon could be garnering some extra attention is Platinum Communication Corporation (TSX-Venture:PCS), a Calgary-based provider of fixed wireless Internet and Broadband solutions in Alberta. The company primarily caters to rural and near-urban customers that typically aren’t within reach of traditional ISPs. This junior is steadily building its footprint and asset base through a string of acquisitions.



The full version of this article can be found at:



http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/special-reports/379/platinum-communication-corporation-continues-its-acquisition-hungry-ways.htm



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