All Penny Stocks.com News: PokerTek and Las Vegas from Home Strike Licensing Agreement for Gaming Platform

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “PokerTek and Las Vegas From Home Strike Licensing Agreement for Gaming Platform.”



Companies mentioned in this article include PokerTek, Inc. (Nasdaq:PTEK) and Las Vegas From Home.com Entertainment Inc. (TSX-Venture:LVH).



Article Excerpt:



In November New Jersey became the third state to legalize online gambling with real money, joining Nevada and Delaware to offer citizens the pleasure of placing bets from the comfort of their own homes. Indian tribes, which cumulatively run 460 facilities in 28 states, are aiming to get into the online gambling business. Tribes in several states, including California and Oklahoma, are planning to open new gambling websites in the near future. Akin to gamblers in New Jersey having to be citizens of the state to play, the Alturas Indian Tribe in California is employing a technology that ensures gamblers are “virtually” located on reservation property so that the betting falls within the law by being on sovereign Indian land. Smart move.



Fact is that online gambling is big business, generating about $30 billion in revenue each year.



Matthews, North Carolina-based PokerTek, Inc. (Nasdaq:PTEK) is a licensed gaming company that develops and distributes electronic table games solutions for the gaming industry, including its PokerPro and ProCore platforms. The company has 2,442 gaming positions deployed, with clients including cruise ships and land-based casinos worldwide. Now the company is getting ready to go mobile through a new software licensing agreement with Las Vegas From Home.com Entertainment Inc. (TSX-Venture:LVH), or LVFH for short.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/special-reports/393/pokertek-and-las-vegas-from-home-strike-licensing-agreement-for-gaming-platform.htm



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