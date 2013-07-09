All Penny Stocks.com News: Quest Rare Minerals Pens LOI to Sell All Zirconia Produced at Strange Lake

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Quest Rare Minerals Pens LOI to Sell All Zirconia Produced at Strange Lake.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Quest Rare Minerals Ltd. (TSX:QRM) (AMEX:QRM).



Article Excerpt:



Zirconia, also called zirconium oxide, is a white crystalline oxide of zirconium found in natural form. It is primarily used in producing ceramics, but also is used in oxygen sensors and fuel cells in a stabilized form. Different versions, such as alumina zirconia, are driving demand for zirconia because of widespread use in the automobile industry, aerospace applications, grinding metals and more.



The demand plays nicely into growth potential for Quest Rare Minerals Ltd. (TSX:QRM) (AMEX:QRM), a



Toronto-based rare earth mineral explorer with it principal properties in northeastern Quebec. Quest’s Strange Lake property covers 54,000 hectares (133,436 acres) and contains the B-Zone, a new rare earth deposit for which Quest has completed a Preliminary Resource Estimate (PRE) suggesting the large project could contain one of the world’s highest concentrations of rare earth elements. The PRE indicated that a 0.95% total rare earth oxides base-case cut-off grade, contained an Indicated Resource of 36.4 million tonnes grading 1.16% TREO, 2.17% zirconium oxide (ZrO2) as well as other rare earth elements. A further Inferred Resource of 14.4 million tonnes graded 1.11% TREO and 2.02% ZrO2 and additional REEs.



The full version of this article can be found at:



http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/special-reports/358/quest-rare-minerals-pens-loi-to-sell-all-zirconia-produced-at-strange-lake.htm



About AllPennyStocks.com:

AllPennyStocks.com is focused on the small-cap / penny stock market and has become a reputable name in the investment community. AllPennyStocks.com runs a Canadian and US site to provide investors in Canada as well as the United States with informative and unique content and information. AllPennyStocks.com runs daily technical penny stocks to watch, has a daily market write-up, provides company spotlights, runs unique most active pages strictly for penny stocks trading on the TSX, TSX Venture, NASDAQ and OTC BB, and much more information for the average investor.



AllPennyStocks.com also runs an email newsletter that aims to uncover stocks that are still under the radar of most investors. Criteria AllPennyStocks.com looks for includes strong revenues, a seasoned management, innovative business plans, among many others. AllPennyStocks.com also looks for companies that announce breaking news, recent 52-week highs/lows, technical breakouts, and other favorable corporate information.



Investors are encouraged to subscribe to the AllPennyStocks.com FREE e-mail newsletter and see what tens of thousands of other investors have already been receiving since 1999. Investors can receive their free newsletter subscription by clicking here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/newsletter_free.asp.



Contact:

AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc.

Peter Szafranski -- President

Phone: (905) 361-5680

E-Mail: peter@allpennystocks.com

Websites: http://www.allpennystocks.com / http://www.bullishinvestor.com



Note: AllPennyStocks.com has not received compensation for carrying the above-mentioned company; a full disclaimer can be viewed here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/disclaimer.asp.