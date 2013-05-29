All Penny Stocks.com News: Quick-Med Technologies Gets FDA Clearance for Stay Fresh in Skinfold Management

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Quick-Med Technologies Gets FDA Clearance for Stay Fresh in Skinfold Management.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Quick-Med Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:QMDT).



Article Excerpt:



According to a report in September by the Trust for America’s Health and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, half of the adults in the United States will be clinically obese by 2030 if current population and trends hold their course. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last year that almost 36 percent of U.S. adults and about 17 percent of children are currently obese. The large and growing figures present opportunities for companies in many areas, such as diabetes and bariatric products.



The cumulative obesity space isn’t exactly the core competency of Gainesville, Florida-based life sciences company Quick-Med Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:QMDT), but it struck a chord when reading today’s news from Quick-Med as a portion of its offerings.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/special-reports/360/quick-med-technologies-gets-fda-clearance-for-stay-fresh-in-skinfold-management.htm



About AllPennyStocks.com

AllPennyStocks.com is focused on the small-cap / penny stock market and has become a reputable name in the investment community. AllPennyStocks.com runs a Canadian and US site to provide investors in Canada as well as the United States with informative and unique content and information. AllPennyStocks.com runs daily technical penny stocks to watch, has a daily market write-up, provides company spotlights, runs unique most active pages strictly for penny stocks trading on the TSX, TSX Venture, NASDAQ and OTC BB, and much more information for the average investor.



AllPennyStocks.com also runs an email newsletter that aims to uncover stocks that are still under the radar of most investors. Criteria AllPennyStocks.com looks for includes strong revenues, a seasoned management, innovative business plans, among many others. AllPennyStocks.com also looks for companies that announce breaking news, recent 52-week highs/lows, technical breakouts, and other favorable corporate information.



Investors are encouraged to subscribe to the AllPennyStocks.com FREE e-mail newsletter and see what tens of thousands of other investors have already been receiving since 1999. Investors can receive their free newsletter subscription by clicking here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/newsletter_free.asp.



Contact:

AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc.

Peter Szafranski -- President

Phone: (905) 361-5680

E-Mail: peter@allpennystocks.com

Websites: http://www.allpennystocks.com / http://www.bullishinvestor.com



Note: AllPennyStocks.com has not received compensation for carrying the above-mentioned company; a full disclaimer can be viewed here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/disclaimer.asp.