All Penny Stocks.com News: Rafarma Pharmaceuticals Perched to Capitalize on Russian Biotechnology Initiatives

In recent years, Russia has been looking to build its pharmaceutical markets after years of being viewed as lagging other developed nations. President Vladimir Putin has been supportive of developing the market and stated in 2011 that the country should be manufacturing at least 50 percent of its medical equipment requirements domestically by the end of the decade. The market has been growing consistently, expanding more than 17 percent to $15.3 billion in 2009 with Frost & Sullivan forecasting double-digit growth to $37.2 billion in 2016.



Russia-based Rafarma Pharmaceuticals (Pink Sheets:RAFA) is a junior finding itself in the thick of Russian pharmaceutical initiatives. Rafarma is a manufacturer of generic antibiotics and specialty drugs. It also has its own portfolio of products that have been approved by the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation.



