All Penny Stocks.com News: Respect Your Universe Moving Right Direction in Sales and Expenses

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Respect Your Universe Moving Right Direction in Sales and Expenses.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Respect Your Universe, Inc. (TSX-Venture:RYU) (OTCQB:RYUN).



Article Excerpt:



It can be a long grind for young companies to maneuver down the path to profitability. Small marketing budgets and tough market conditions are just a few of the challenges that must be overcome. To that point, it’s often better to take a look at the progression of a company to simultaneously contain costs and grow sales, rather than solely focus on one point or the other.



Respect Your Universe, Inc. (TSX-Venture:RYU) (OTCQB:RYUN) seems to be making positive progress, according to its second-quarter results that were disclosed on Monday, although the athletic apparel company still posted a net loss. The Seattle-based company sells a complete line of apparel for men and women including compression wear, hats, bamboo/polyester tees, fleeces, accessories and more.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/special-reports/382/respect-your-universe-moving-right-direction-in-sales-and-expenses.htm



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