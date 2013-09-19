All Penny Stocks.com News: Retrophin Raises Buyout Offer as Transcept Shareholders Bang Table for Share Repurchase Plan

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Retrophin Raises Buyout Offer as Transcept Shareholders Bang Table for Share Repurchase Plan.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:TSPT) and Retrophin, Inc. (OTCQB:RTRX).



Article Excerpt:



Shareholders generally buy into management and a business model; that’s the whole idea of expecting share appreciation, right? On the same token, if they don’t like the direction of management, investors certainly have the right to express their feelings and it can sometimes can get brutal. Most everyone has heard of activist investors like Carl Icahn and William Ackman, but there are plenty of others that don’t end up on CNBC regularly that aren’t afraid to bark at executives to let their feelings be known.



Such is the case in recent weeks with regards to Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:TSPT) with some of their largest shareholders sending letters to the Transcept board (and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission) sharply criticizing the direction of the company and use of funds. All the while, fellow Transcept shareholder Retrophin, Inc. (OTCQB:RTRX) has made offers to acquire the company, first at $3.50 and now $4.00.



The full version of this article can be found at:



http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/special-reports/390/retrophin-raises-buyout-offer-as-transcept-shareholders-bang-table-for-share-repurchase-plan.htm



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