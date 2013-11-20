All Penny Stocks.com News: Revenue Increases at Boldface Group on Kardashian Beauty Product Sales

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Revenue Increases at Boldface Group on Kardashian Beauty Product Sales.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Boldface Group, Inc. (OTCQB:BLBK).



Article Excerpt:



Analysts are a entering this holiday shopping season with a conservative approach, concerned that the posturing in Washington over the budget, debt ceiling and healthcare are having an impact on consumer spending, which makes up the vast majority of gross domestic product. The Federal Reserve being somewhat indecisive about when it will start throttling back its monetary stimulus efforts is also weighing on consumer sentiment.



While this can certainly have an impact on the top and bottom lines for retailers, for some smaller companies the impact may not be as drastic. Sure, it could curb growth to a degree, but with little to use for comparison in previous quarters or years, the influence may not be as magnified. In short, growth is growth, and that’s what investors want to see.



For example, take Boldface Group, Inc. (OTCQB:BLBK), a celebrity beauty licensing and branding company headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The principle offering of the company at this point are products being sold under the “Kardashian Beauty” the eponymous brand of the famous sisters, Kourtney, Kim and Khloe. The brand, once called “Khroma Beauty,” was forced to change its name after Boldface in May gave-up a legal battle with Kroma Makeup, which sought $10 million in damages.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/special-reports/410/revenue-increases-at-boldface-group-on-kardashian-beauty-product-sales.htm



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