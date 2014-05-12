All Penny Stocks.com News: Sanuwave Health Adds to Growing List of IP for Shock Wave Technology

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Sanuwave Health Adds to Growing List of IP for Shock Wave Technology.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Sanuwave Health, Inc. (OTCQB:SNWV).



Article Excerpt:



Little bacteria are a big problem globally…and the problem is getting worse. The World Health Organization recently released a report giving its perspective on growing concerns of antibiotic resistance that could threaten decades of medical advances. The popular publication The Guardian on Friday issued an article describing diseases that were once thought to be a thing of the past, those such as tuberculosis, typhoid, gonorrhea, as possibly coming back “with a vengeance” because of the stalling ability of today’s medications to destroy bacteria.



Cases are popping up all over the world where last resort antibiotics are proving ineffective, creating a great need for new therapeutics and technologies immediately. Big pharma has avoided developing new antibiotics for decades now because of their often-low return on investment and difficult regulatory mandates to make it to commercialization. Investors would be wise to perform their due diligence on the few companies that are advancing new classes of drugs and innovative approaches, from biotechs to technology companies, in a bid for new ways to kill bacterium.



Alpharetta, Geogia-based Sanuwave Health, Inc. (OTCQB:SNWV) is focused on developing and selling noninvasive, biological response activating devices for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue and vascular structures. The company’s high energy shock wave technology is used in several products, namely dermaPACE®, OssaTron®, Evotron® and orthoPACE®, that have garnered CE Marks for marketing throughout Europe, and/or regulatory approval for sales in Canada, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. OssaTron is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for orthopedic conditions that don’t respond to conservative therapies. dermaPACE (“PACE” being an acronym for Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression) is currently being reviewed by the FDA following a pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/special-reports/445/sanuwave-health-adds-to-growing-list-of-ip-for-shock-wave-technology.htm



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