All Penny Stocks.com News: Sanuwave Treating Diabetic Foot Ulcer Patients in Phase 3 Clinical Trial

Diabetic foot ulcers, of DFUs, are one of the most common complications of diabetes mellitus. Further, diabetic foot ulcers can be extremely resilient when treated with today’s approved therapies, often leading to osteomyelitis, or inflammation of the bone or bone marrow, or even lower limb amputations. Worse yet, the diabetes population is growing faster than any other chronic disease on the planet. The diagnosis rate has accelerated by about 8 percent annually with about 22.3 million people living in the U.S. with type 1 or type 2 diabetes in 2012, according to a March report by the American Diabetes Association. That’s up from about 17.5 million five years earlier. Diabetics run a 15 percent to 25 percent chance of developing a DFU in their lifetime.



The cost of diabetes has skyrocketed because of the mushrooming population; totaling $245 billion in 2012, up 41 percent from $174 billion in 2007. With more than 100,000 diabetics having a foot amputated in 2007, the costs add-up substantially, considering costs associated with an amputation generally exceed $100,000. The average cost of just treating an infected DFU is around $20,000.



