All Penny Stocks.com News: Security Devices International Rises Back over IPO Price with Sales of Blunt Impact Projectiles

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Security Devices International Rises Back Over IPO Price With Sales of Blunt Impact Projectiles.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Security Devices International Inc. (TSX-Venture:SDZ).



Article Excerpt:



Police or correctional officers often face a daunting physical task in dealing with suspects or criminals as well as the mental challenge of determining what is the appropriate amount of force. Some tools of the trade have surfaced in recent times, such as tasers and rubber bullets, to provide some non-lethal alternatives to traditional weapons for police to take control and stabilize situations.



The growing number of uses and widespread acceptance of less-lethal means has provided opportunities for investors in companies like Security Devices International Inc. (TSX-Venture:SDZ), a Washington, D.C.-based defense technology company specializing in next-generation non-lethal ammunition. This is a new issue with the company just completing its initial public offering to list on the Venture Exchange on August 28, raising total gross proceeds of $3.99 million through the issuance of 9,984,950 shares at 40 cents each. As part of serving as the agent, Macquarie Private Wealth Inc. has the option to purchase an additional 898,645 shares at 40 cents until August 27, 2015. Shares began trading on the Venture on September 4.



The full version of this article can be found at:



http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/special-reports/374/security-devices-international-rises-back-over-ipo-price-with-sales-of-blunt-impact-projectiles.htm



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