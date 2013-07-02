All Penny Stocks.com News: SelectCore Prepaid Cards Going to Alberta Flood Victims

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “SelectCore Prepaid Cards Going to Alberta Flood Victims.”



Companies mentioned in this article include SelectCore Ltd. (TSX-Venture:SCG) and Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX:HCG).



Article Excerpt:



Banks and other companies are piling into the prepaid card business as the financial collapse five years ago brought about tighter financial regulations and millions of people simply don’t qualify for traditional credit cards. A paradigm shift has happened with prepaid cards going mainstream and moving away from sort of lurking in the shadows, primarily only used by people with absolutely no alternative but to pay the high fees that used to accompany the cards.



Toronto’s SelectCore Ltd. (TSX-Venture:SCG) is building its presence in the prepaid payment solutions industry and has been recognized as a quickly growing company by several leading firms. Canadian accolades have come from Profit100, Branham300 and Payments Exchange while the company has been pegged as part of Deloitte’s Fast500 for fast-growing tech companies in North America.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/special-reports/357/selectcore-prepaid-cards-going-to-alberta-flood-victims.htm



About AllPennyStocks.com

AllPennyStocks.com is focused on the small-cap / penny stock market and has become a reputable name in the investment community. AllPennyStocks.com runs a Canadian and US site to provide investors in Canada as well as the United States with informative and unique content and information. AllPennyStocks.com runs daily technical penny stocks to watch, has a daily market write-up, provides company spotlights, runs unique most active pages strictly for penny stocks trading on the TSX, TSX Venture, NASDAQ and OTC BB, and much more information for the average investor.



AllPennyStocks.com also runs an email newsletter that aims to uncover stocks that are still under the radar of most investors. Criteria AllPennyStocks.com looks for includes strong revenues, a seasoned management, innovative business plans, among many others. AllPennyStocks.com also looks for companies that announce breaking news, recent 52-week highs/lows, technical breakouts, and other favorable corporate information.



Investors are encouraged to subscribe to the AllPennyStocks.com FREE e-mail newsletter and see what tens of thousands of other investors have already been receiving since 1999. Investors can receive their free newsletter subscription by clicking here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/newsletter_free.asp.



Contact

AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc.

Peter Szafranski -- President

Phone: (905) 361-5680

E-Mail: peter@allpennystocks.com

Websites: http://www.allpennystocks.com / http://www.bullishinvestor.com



Note: AllPennyStocks.com has not received compensation for carrying the above-mentioned company; a full disclaimer can be viewed here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/disclaimer.asp.