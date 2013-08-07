All Penny Stocks.com News: Shares of Golden Band Surge as Production Resumes in Saskatchewan

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Shares of Golden Band Surge as Production Resumes in Saskatchewan.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Golden Band Resources Inc. (TSX-Venture:GBN) (OTCQX:GBRIF).



Article Excerpt:



Three weeks ago, we wrote about the trend in the mining industry of companies shutting down mines as commodity prices continue to fall. Well, after a brief reprise in selling that saw gold threaten once again to break over the 50 day moving average, bullion prices have slid back to near where they were at the time of the article. Gold futures fell for six straight sessions before finally snapping the losing streak on Wednesday with December gold, the most actively traded contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, advancing a tepid 0.2 percent to settle at $1,285.30 per ounce.



In a comeback story, Golden Band Resources Inc. (TSX-Venture:GBN) (OTCQX:GBRIF) said on Wednesday that it has resumed full operations at its La Ronge Gold Project in northern Saskatchewan after suspending operations on February 26. During the temporary shutdown, the company has successfully reorganized personnel, evaluated the operations for maximum efficiency and generated the necessary capital to refurbish the mill and gear back up for production.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/special-reports/363/shares-of-golden-band-surge-as-production-resumes-in-saskatchewan.htm



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