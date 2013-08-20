All Penny Stocks.com News: Shares of Struggling Furniture Brands Continue to Take Pounding

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Shares of Struggling Furniture Brands Continue to Take Pounding.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Furniture Brands International Inc. (NYSE:FBN) and AMR Corp (Pink Sheets:AAMRQ).



Article Excerpt:



Growing profits has been tough for many companies since the Great Recession began six years ago. The wheat has been separated from the chaff in many instances, however, with plenty of companies ascending to new all-time highs while other household name companies descending into darkness.



Furniture Brands International Inc. (NYSE:FBN), one of the largest residential furniture makers in the U.S., certainly falls into the latter category. Furniture Brands, which has the brands Broyhill, Thomasville, Lane, Hickory, La Barge, Maitland-Smith, Pearson and Drexel Heritage under its umbrella, has seen shares plunge from a high of $11.06 in January all the way down to 54 cents in trading on Tuesday. That’s a loss of 95 percent from top to bottom.



The full version of this article can be found at:



http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/special-reports/381/shares-of-struggling-furniture-brands-continue-to-take-pounding.htm



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