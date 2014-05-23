All Penny Stocks.com News: Shares of Theratechnologies Slip Lower on Production Delay of Egrifta

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Shares of Theratechnologies Slip Lower on Production Delay of Egrifta.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Theratechnologies Inc. (TSX:TH).



Article Excerpt:



The introduction of antiretroviral therapies in the 1990’s provided a great benefit in the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus/acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, or HIV/AIDS as it’s typically shortened. Although HIV/AIDS is still very prevalent, to the tune of 35.3 million people globally living with the disease in 2012, according to the World Health Organization, death rates have declined dramatically in the last decade.



However, the virus still lives on, creating new areas of medical need for the disease and associated with co-morbidities, opportunistic infections and chronic conditions related to reactions to antiretroviral therapies. To better explain, let’s take a look at just one chain. Epidemiological studies show antiretroviral therapies to have a causal effect on the evolution of lipodystrophy, a condition characterized by fat loss or fat buildup. Amongst other possible body sites, an excessive accumulation of abdominal fat, called visceral adipose tissue, is common. Liposuction is not recommended for this condition. Lipodystrophy is associated with diabetes, insulin resistance and dyslipidemia (a cholesterol problem), which are documented to increase the risk of things such as cardiovascular disease, stroke, kidney disease and more.



To that point, developing new therapeutics for lipodystophy is important, as there are limited treatment options and no known cure. For that matter, scientists aren’t even sure of the exact cause. Of course, along with potential co-morbidities, patients also deal with the mental component of the excessive fat. The only drug approved for treatment to reduce excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy is Egrifta (tesamorelin for injection). Egrifta, which was developed by Montreal-based Theratechnologies Inc. (TSX:TH) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in November 2010 and Health Canada on April 30, 2014. The treatment’s efficacy is believed to be built upon helping the body produce natural growth hormones to reduce excessive abdominal fat, although it should be noted that this is not an obesity drug and not indicated for weight loss management.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/special-reports/424/shares-of-theratechnologies-slip-lower-on-production-delay-of-egrifta.htm



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