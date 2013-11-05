All Penny Stocks.com News: Sprylogics International Receives Patent for Unique Mobile Advertising Technology

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Sprylogics International Receives Patent for Unique Mobile Advertising Technology.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Sprylogics International Corp. (TSX-Venture:SPY) and Intertainment Media Inc. (TSX-Venture:INT).



Article Excerpt:



The Nasdaq Composite Index is pulling back on Tuesday, taking a breather after hitting more than 13-year highs the week prior. The Nasdaq is still well below record highs, but to keep it in perspective, the index rose above 5,000 in the year 2000 at the height of the Internet bubble. When that bubble burst, the Nasdaq plunged all the way down to 1,108. Since then, it’s been a steady climb underscored by strength and development, not the hype that drove the tech-rich index to those highs more than a decade ago.



Although the Nasdaq is the standard by which tech is generally measured, the growth of the industry transcends markets. As we’ve noted in a previous article on the Canadian tech sector, there are plenty of interesting junior companies making headway in the space that are worthy of some due diligence for their forward-thinking technologies. Toronto-based Sprylogics International Corp. (TSX-Venture:SPY), a tech provider of local mobile search and messaging monetization solutions, delivered patent news from its subsidiary, Poynt Inc., on Tuesday that may generally not be considered market moving, but has apparently grabbed the markets attention as gauged by an increase in trading volume. The reason for the increase perhaps rests in the potential of the new patent.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/special-reports/383/sprylogics-international-receives-patent-for-unique-mobile-advertising-technology.htm



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