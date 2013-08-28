All Penny Stocks.com News: String of Acquisitions Continue to Grow for Solar Thin Films

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “String of Acquisitions Continue to Grow For Solar Thin Films.”



Companies mentioned in this article include SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR) and Solar Thin Films, Inc. (Pink Sheets:SLTZ).



Article Excerpt:



The solar sector can be as fickle as they come, with big moves up and down on global cues or successes of one company or another. There was a bit of a sector snap this month with some soft earnings reports and majors defaulting on bond payments. Despite the pullback, most solar players have registered strong gains in 2013. For example, SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR), one of the biggest solar panel manufacturers in the world, may have missed a bond payment in March, but the stock is still ahead about 250 percent this year.



Given the sometimes shakiness, companies that are diversified with their hand in solar and other technologies at the same time provide a hedge against some volatile swings while still positioning the company in a growing industry. Solar Thin Films, Inc. (Pink Sheets:SLTZ) fits this mold as, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Quality Resource Technologies (acquired in May), the company is developing businesses in Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) shipping containers, FRP panels in housing, waste-to-energy and solar energy products.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/special-reports/384/string-of-acquisitions-continue-to-grow-for-solar-thin-films.htm



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