All Penny Stocks.com News: Sunergy Sees Little Resistance to a Penny Per Share

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Sunergy Sees Little Resistance to a Penny Per Share.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Sunergy, Inc. (OTCQB:SNEY).



Article Excerpt:



Executives of companies from nanocaps to majors are faced with tough decisions every day. Tiny companies, especially miners, face a grand challenge of raising capital that is more difficult in the past few years than ever before. When they do get some cash, what to do with it to most efficiently advance projects while staring down the barrel at convertible notes is surely not an easy one to make.



With the chance to grab a wash plant and Cat loader through a lease purchase in a prolific diamond region, management at Sunergy, Inc. (OTCQB:SNEY), chose the assets over the convertibles. Given that the chance to get the equipment may not be there and the limited number of shares that will hit the market, relative to the total number SNEY shares outstanding, it was probably the right decision.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/special-reports/441/sunergy-sees-little-resistance-to-a-penny-per-share.htm



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