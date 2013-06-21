All Penny Stocks.com News: Taiga Swings to a Profit in Fourth Quarter but Cancels Dividend Payment

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Taiga Swings to a Profit in Fourth Quarter but Cancels Dividend Payment.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSX:TBL).



Article Excerpt:



Homebuilders and suppliers in North America are taking a beating this week as part of a widespread market sell-off after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it plans to taper its policy of buying Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. XHB, the SPDR S&P Homebuilders Index ETF has plunged about 8 percent this week, halfway through Friday’s trading session.



The housing market in Canada has been very strong in recent years and housing in the U.S. turned the corner in 2012 to provide a positive influence on the economy, but investors are afraid that taking away monetary easing and eventually raising interest rates will hurt the housing markets in North America in the future.



Shares of Burnaby, British Columbia-based Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSX:TBL) have fallen this week as well; extending a slide that began in March that has seen the stock price drop 40 percent. Thursday evening, the building products distributor reported a strong rise in profits for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31 as higher commodity prices and strong demand from the United States helped lift sales.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/special-reports/355/taiga-swings-to-a-profit-in-fourth-quarter-but-cancels-dividend-payment.htm



About AllPennyStocks.com:



AllPennyStocks.com is focused on the small-cap / penny stock market and has become a reputable name in the investment community. AllPennyStocks.com runs a Canadian and US site to provide investors in Canada as well as the United States with informative and unique content and information. AllPennyStocks.com runs daily technical penny stocks to watch, has a daily market write-up, provides company spotlights, runs unique most active pages strictly for penny stocks trading on the TSX, TSX Venture, NASDAQ and OTC BB, and much more information for the average investor.



AllPennyStocks.com also runs an email newsletter that aims to uncover stocks that are still under the radar of most investors. Criteria AllPennyStocks.com looks for includes strong revenues, a seasoned management, innovative business plans, among many others. AllPennyStocks.com also looks for companies that announce breaking news, recent 52-week highs/lows, technical breakouts, and other favorable corporate information.



Investors are encouraged to subscribe to the AllPennyStocks.com FREE e-mail newsletter and see what tens of thousands of other investors have already been receiving since 1999. Investors can receive their free newsletter subscription by clicking here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/newsletter_free.asp.



Contact:

AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc.

Peter Szafranski -- President

Phone: (905) 361-5680

E-Mail: peter@allpennystocks.com

Websites: http://www.allpennystocks.com / http://www.bullishinvestor.com



Note: AllPennyStocks.com has not received compensation for carrying the above-mentioned company; a full disclaimer can be viewed here: http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_common/disclaimer.asp.