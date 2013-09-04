All Penny Stocks.com News: Tauriga Sciences CEO Continues Strong Trend of Insider Purchases

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Tauriga Sciences CEO Continues Strong Trend of Insider Purchases.”



Companies mentioned in this article include 22nd Century Group (OTCBB:XXII), Neutra Corp. (OTCBB:NTRR) and Tauriga Sciences Inc. (OTCQB:TAUG).



Article Excerpt:



There are websites devoted almost exclusively to following insiders buying and selling stock under the simple premise of gauging how much faith executives, directors, majority holders, etc. have in a company. Nothing says “I believe” more than putting your money where your mouth is. Of course, following insider activity in the microcaps doesn’t have the popularity in the masses, but that doesn’t mean investors shouldn’t pay attention.



About one year ago, we mentioned 22nd Century Group (OTCBB:XXII) for their efforts with smoking cessation products as part of a broader piece on Neutra Corp.’s (OTCBB:NTRR) quest to bring a nutraceutical to market to curb alcohol cravings. Point here is that we should have been following 22nd Century’s chief executive Henry Sicignano at that point and going forward as he was buying shares at a steady pace as the stock price slinked lower. Sicignano was still filing Form 4’s with the Securities and Exchange Commission when the stock bottomed in late November at 15 cents.



Less than one year later, the stock hit $1.74 in August and is still holding today at $1.14. Kudos to the faith he showed in his company.



Now, that’s not to say that it is always going to go that well (or even that way, for that matter), but it never hurts to follow along and see. A stock that has found its way down in the past year from over 30 cents to now around 2 cents is Tauriga Sciences Inc. (OTCQB:TAUG). Know who’s buying? Chief executive Seth Shaw. The company released news Wednesday of Shaw’s purchases, saying that Shaw has bought over 3.5 million shares in the open market since the start of August. Shaw’s purchase prices have ranged from 1.75 cents to 3 cents per share. Five Form 4’s have been filed with the SEC disclosing the insider purchases.



The full version of this article can be found at:



http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/special-reports/385/tauriga-sciences-ceo-continues-strong-trend-of-insider-purchases.htm



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