All Penny Stocks.com News: Teck Resources Strikes Deals with Juniors Kiska Metals and Manitou Gold

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Teck Resources Strikes Deals with Juniors Kiska Metals and Manitou Gold.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Kiska Metals Corp. (TSX-Venture:KSK), Teck Resources (TSX:TCK.B) and Manitou Gold Inc. (TSX-Venture:MTU).



Article Excerpt:



Canadian properties got a bit of a shakeup on Tuesday as Vancouver’s Teck Resources struck two deals. On one hand, Teck agreed to take shares of a junior in exchange for a property, while on the other hand striking a deal to get a piece of a British Columbia property from a different junior.



Kiska Metals Corp. (TSX-Venture:KSK) delivered news first this morning, reporting that it entered into a Participation Agreement with Teck (TSX:TCK.B) granting Teck the right to option Kiska’s 100-percent owned (subject to a 1.5-percent NSR) Kliyul Project in north-central British Columbia, 67 kilometers southeast of the open pit Kemess Mine. Closed in 2011, the Kemess Mine produced about 3 million ounces of gold and 800 million pounds of copper during 13 years of operations.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/special-reports/375/teck-resources-strikes-deals-with-juniors-kiska-metals-and-manitou-gold.htm



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