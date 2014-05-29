All Penny Stocks.com News: Tinkerline Studios Adds to Product Portfolio in Growing 3D Printing Industry

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Tinkerline Studios Adds to Product Portfolio in Growing 3D Printing Industry.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Tinkerline Studios Ltd. (TSX-Venture:TTD).



Article Excerpt:



It may have taken nearly three decades to get some real wind in its sails, but 3D printing, the process of using computer-aided design software and layering technologies to create three-dimensional objects, is finally rolling. The uses are virtually limitless, with analysts debating over where the largest market potential actually rests because of the multitude of potential applications from design work to potentially re-creating human organs. United Kingdom-based Dovetailed has even recently developed what it has dubbed the 3D Fruit Printer, a machine that uses molecular gastronomy to create pearl-like globules of different flavors that can be eaten.



The industry growth figures are forecasting rapid expansion in the business, including Wohlers Associates predicting the industry to reach $4 billion next year, $6 billion in 2018 and almost $11 billion in 2021.



In January, exploration company White Bear Resources Inc. embarked on a mission to join this growing industry, penning a letter of intent to acquire Tinkerline Studios Ltd., a Langley, British Columbia-based technology company established in 2012 to penetrate the consumer 3D printing industry. In March, the deal was done via a share exchange agreement, effectively making Tinkerline the operating subsidiary of White Bear. All of the directors and officers of White Bear, less John Veltheer, resigned and Tinkerline management took control. Subsequently, name and ticker changes happened, with White Bear now officially trading under the name Tinkerline Studios Ltd. (TSX-Venture:TTD).



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/special-reports/425/tinkerline-studios-adds-to-product-portfolio-in-growing-3d-printing-industry.htm



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