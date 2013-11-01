All Penny Stocks.com News: Transgenomic Signs Collaboration Agreement with PerkinElmer for Worldwide Rights to Cancer Detection Tools

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Transgenomic Signs Collaboration Agreement with PerkinElmer for Worldwide Rights to Cancer Detection Tools.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Trovagene, Inc. (Nasdaq:TROV), Aethlon Medical Inc. (OTCQB:AEMD), Transgenomic, Inc. (OTCBB:TBIO), PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) and PDI, Inc. (Nasdaq:PDII).



Article Excerpt:



There’s a lot of buzz in the biotechnology arena lately surrounding colon cancer, especially related to the Kirsten rat sarcoma viral oncogene homolog, better known as the KRAS gene. The gene is important as it is integral in making the K-Ras protein that is involved in regulating cell division. Cancer, in its simplest sense, is cell division gone wild, so that explains why genes involved in the cell division process are critical in controlling cancer. In many cancers, regardless of origin, genes are mutated in some fashion, prohibiting them from accurately performing vital functions. It’s notable that it’s not true in every case, as exemplified recently by Merck KGaA to narrow the indication for its advanced colon cancer drug Erbitux for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-expressing tumors without a mutation in the KRAS gene.



Several companies are making big strides in molecular diagnostics, an industry that has grown about 70 percent to $6.2 billion in the past six years. Trovagene, Inc. (Nasdaq:TROV) is making headlines with its urine analysis technologies and upstart Aethlon Medical Inc. (OTCQB:AEMD) has popped on the scene with tools to detect and quantify exosomes in biological fluid to identify a range of diseases.



Transgenomic, Inc. (OTCBB:TBIO), an international biotech with its headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska, is another junior making waves with its advancements in personalized medicine in the fields of oncology, cardiology and inherited diseases. The company operates through three divisions, including a business focused on diagnostic testing.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/special-reports/403/transgenomic-signs-collaboration-agreement-with-perkinelmer-for-worldwide-rights-to-cancer-detection-tools.htm



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