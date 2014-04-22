All Penny Stocks.com News: Trucks Moving in Both Directions Hauling Material at Eco Building Products Facilities

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Trucks Moving in Both Directions Hauling Material at Eco Building Products Facilities.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Eco Building Products, Inc. (OTCQB:ECOB).



Article Excerpt:



Much like any other new technology, environmentally friendly building products have gone through a slow growth curve as high costs were prohibitive initially. Much like solar products or alternative energy technologies, as costs start coming down, usages start increasing, allowing the world to enjoy the litany of benefits of green building material. Not only are they better for Mother Earth by recycling materials, preserving resources and often reducing emissions during production, the products are typically superior to conventional materials, a key to global acceptance. The industry analysts at Navigant Research recently showed that use of green building materials didn’t slow like traditional materials during the Great Recession. Their research forecasts that the industry will more than double in the next six years, growing from $116 billion in 2013 to $254 billion by 2020.



We’ve previously published articles on the potential long-term upside to juniors in the industry, including an article last month on Axion International Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:AXIH) as we believe that the market potential is there for small companies if management teams for these type of microcaps can avert pitfalls associated with expansion. Eco Building Products, Inc. (OTCQB:ECOB), a manufacturer of treated wood products using an eco-friendly chemistry and retailer of a full line of earth-friendly building products, certainly has headroom for growth of corporate valuation given its $9 million market cap and unique offerings. The company is headquartered in Vista, California with facilities in Salem, Oregon; Colton, California; Fair Lawn, New Jersey; and Augusta, Georgia.



The full version of this article can be found at:



http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_us/special-reports/440/trucks-moving-in-both-directions-hauling-material-at-eco-building-products-facilities.htm



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