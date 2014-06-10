All Penny Stocks.com News: Vetra Looking to Steer Suroco Shareholders Away from Petroamerica Merger

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Vetra Looking to Steer Suroco Shareholders Away from Petroamerica Merger.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Suroco Energy Inc. (TSX-Venture:SRN) and Petroamerica Oil Corp. (TSX-Venture:PTA).



Article Excerpt:



Merger and acquisition offers have been flying around this month, including lunchmeat maker Hillshire Brands having to keep its head on a swivel to keep pace with leapfrogging offers by Tyson Foods and Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. Pilgrim’s Pride finally removed itself from the equation on Monday, backing down after Tyson offered $63 per share to acquire Hillshire, a 40 percent premium to where Pilgrim’s Pride started the bidding about two weeks earlier. On Tuesday, Botox maker Allergan officially rejected the most recent bid of about $52.7 billion by Valeant Pharmaceuticals to acquire it; saying the bid undervalues the company and is not in the best interest of its shareholders.



In some smaller M&A activity, privately-held Vetra Acquisition Ltd., a subsidiary of VETRA Holding S.a.r.l., said after Monday’s closing bell that it would pay 60 cents per share in cash, or about $80 million, to acquire Suroco Energy Inc. (TSX-Venture:SRN). Vetra calls this offer “compelling and superior” to the proposed takeover offer by Calgary-based Petroamerica Oil Corp. (TSX-Venture:PTA) announced on April 28 comprised of a share swap that values Suroco at 57.3 cents per share. That agreement was expected to be concluded this month.



The full version of this article can be found at:

http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/special-reports/427/vetra-looking-to-steer-suroco-shareholders-away-from-petroamerica-merger.htm



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