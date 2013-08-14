All Penny Stocks.com News: Wi2Wi Bluetooth Product in Thousands of Cars at Leading Global Fleet Management Company

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- AllPennyStocks.com Media, Inc. (http://www.AllPennyStocks.com/) announces its latest article titled “Wi2Wi Bluetooth Product in Thousands of Cars at Leading Global Fleet Management Company.”



Companies mentioned in this article include Wi2Wi Inc. (TSX-Venture:YTY), Dell (NASDAQ:DELL), International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) and Hewlett-Packard (NYSE:HPQ).



Article Excerpt:



Connectivity everywhere. That’s where this world is heading, with consumers, business and machines linked together to constantly convey information through a massive digital ecosystem. Machine-to-machine, or M2M, technology is an especially interesting proposition for the next great breakthrough technology that will dominate how people and machines interact. Where the Internet as we know it now serves to connect people, M2M has been dubbed “The Internet of Things,” because it is designed to keep machines “talking” to each other, relaying a constant stream of information.



The M2M space is still in its infancy, even though people have been talking about its revolutionary nature for many years. With headquarters in Toronto, Canada and San Jose, California, Wi2Wi Inc. (TSX-Venture:YTY) has their hands in the M2M industry and portable device markets as a supplier of Wireless System-in-Package (SIP), module, and subsystems for embedded applications including WiFi, Bluetooth, and GPS.



The company’s roots date back to the beginning of the tech boom. Wi2Wi was formed in 2005 as a buyout of the OEM division products of Actiontec Electronics, the company that was the first to design and manufacture built-in notebook modems for companies like Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) and Gateway. Actiontec also led the world as the first to design and manufacture 802.11b modules and Bluetooth for Tier 1 computer manufacturers, including International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) and Hewlett-Packard (NYSE:HPQ).



The full version of this article can be found at:



http://www.allpennystocks.com/aps_ca/special-reports/364/wi2wi-bluetooth-product-in-thousands-of-cars-at-leading-global-fleet-management-company.htm



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