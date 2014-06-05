All Points Restoration Extends Their Range of Fire and Water Damage Restoration Equipment

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- Homes are more vulnerable in America than in a lot of places in the world due to extreme weather conditions. This leads to inevitable damage to homes that can have a devastating financial and emotional impact. Nevertheless, if individuals act fast, they can save huge swathes of a property using the right restoration equipment. All Points Restoration of Orange County now rents out their specialist restoration equipment to those who want to do the work themselves and get unbeatable rates, to minimize the financial impact of a disaster. After the success of this rental service they have recently added to the range of equipment available to rent.



Robert Rodriguez, the owner of All Points Restoration, has been in the business for twenty years, and has amassed the most comprehensive catalog of equipment imaginable. As such, he is able to provide equipment to restore buildings from all categories of water (AllPointsRestoration.net) and fire damage, from extraction to drying to purification.



The restoration process includes cleansing the air of dangerous particulates to give individuals a safe environment to work in before removing other contaminants, and they even offer a large selection of mold removal gear to prevent the onset of spores and corrosive growths.



The catalog is broken down into clear categories and individuals can contact the company via email to be furnished with recommendations based on their specific circumstances.



A spokesperson for AllPointsRestoration.net explained, “Spring is here, and with it comes dramatic changes in temperature which are known to create the kind of storms that can cause flooding. As such, we are prepared to furnish individuals with everything needed to act fast and minimize the damage done to buildings by flooding. As well as our rentals, we offer specialist services including furniture restoration, emergency repairs, moving and storage, insurance billing and much more, so if people begin to feel overwhelmed by the task at hand, we’re always here to help.”



About All Points Restoration

All Points Restoration is an Orange County Restoration company located in Brea, CA. The company has years of experience in the restoration industry and uses that experience and professionalism to make sure that customers are always happy. The company is IICRC ASD/WFDS certified, guaranteeing excellence in their quality of work. For more information please visit: http://allpointsrestoration.net/