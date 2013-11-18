All-Pro Bail Bonds Announces Attorney Bail Information This Fall

Solana Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- All-Pro Bail Bonds, a leading bail bond agency serving all over California, is pleased to announce attorney bail information this fall. Many California attorneys are taking advantage of the benefits offered by All-Pro Bail Bonds. When referring their clients to the bail bond agency, attorneys are assisting their clients by having them money, time and energy. By turning to All-Pro Bail bonds for their state-wide services, attorneys can save their client 20% on their bail. With these affordable rates, retaining a private counsel has never been more affordable for those who need to be bailed out of jail. It takes money for an individual to hire a professional criminal defense team. All-Pro Bail Bonds is able to combat the overall cost by offering these special savings.



As part of their savings program for attorneys, All-Pro Bail Bonds also offers interest-free payment plans with a credit approval. With interest-free payment plans, clients are able to lessen their financial burden because they can pay after they have been bailed out of jail. It is hard enough being in jail; let alone having the exact amount of money that is needed to be bailed out. All-Pro Bail Bonds understands this burden, which is why their agents will put a payment plan in place that will be easy for the client to pay over time.



Attorneys will also have the option to choose walk-thru warrants for their clients. This option can allow clients, who have outstanding warrants, to be booked for jail without being embarrassed by the public. The walk-thru process allows clients to post bail at the time of surrender. By doing this, they do not have to proceed with a lengthy release process when booked for jail. If an attorney works for a client who needs bail in Sacramento, Fresno, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego or surrounding areas, contact All-Pro Bail Bonds today.



About All-Pro Bail Bonds

All-Pro Bail Bonds is the fastest growing retail bail agency in California. The company offers 15 offices throughout California, including San Diego, San Francisco and Oakland. The company offers courteous professionals who are prepared to help during any situation, any time of day or night. No matter what time of day people need a bondsman, All-Pro Bail Bonds offers 24 hour service, every day of the week. Hassle free service has been the company’s key to success over the years. For free bail information, please call 888-997-4215.



For more information on All-Pro Bails Bonds, please visit http://www.allprobailbond.com/.